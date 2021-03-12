Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Rating Reiterated by MKM Partners

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at MKM Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential downside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE:CLR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.25. 9,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.