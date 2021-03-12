Contrasting Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) & Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Abeona Therapeutics and Prestige Consumer Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 4 3 0 2.43

Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 128.61%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus target price of $80.17, indicating a potential upside of 74.81%. Given Abeona Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Abeona Therapeutics is more favorable than Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.5% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Abeona Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics N/A -37.97% -28.76% Prestige Consumer Healthcare 17.03% 13.76% 4.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics $3.00 million 74.22 -$76.28 million ($1.51) -1.50 Prestige Consumer Healthcare $963.01 million 2.37 $142.28 million $2.96 15.49

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Abeona Therapeutics. Abeona Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prestige Consumer Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The company offers BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids/lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye allergies/redness relief, Compound W wart removals, Debrox ear wax removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. It also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer's Eve feminine hygiene, Fess nasal saline spray, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. The company sells through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

