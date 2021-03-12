Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 201.6% from the February 11th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSDF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from $5.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSDF opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.37.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.