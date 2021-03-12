Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 140,685 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $44,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,541 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.01. 8,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,282. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

FUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

