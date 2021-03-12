Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 84,144 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 731,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,144 shares during the period. Helen of Troy comprises approximately 1.8% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $162,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after acquiring an additional 475,625 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after acquiring an additional 155,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

HELE traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $226.05. 4,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,705. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.21. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

