Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 572.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,406 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Cooper-Standard worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,094,000 after purchasing an additional 86,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $38.92 on Thursday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.