Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,962 shares during the period. Copa accounts for 2.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Copa were worth $95,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Copa by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Copa by 132.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Copa by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Copa by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 360,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 64,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Copa by 36.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CPA traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

