CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 326.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,658 shares during the quarter. CoreLogic makes up approximately 1.6% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $19,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at $50,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in CoreLogic by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLGX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.15. 21,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

