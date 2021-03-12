CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%.

CorePoint Lodging stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. 5,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,679. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $560.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.94. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

