Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $399.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $399.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COST. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.08.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.40. 227,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.79. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $276.34 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after purchasing an additional 139,629 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

