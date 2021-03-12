Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Agora (NASDAQ:API) Head-To-Head Comparison

Agora (NASDAQ:API) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agora and Coupa Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agora $64.43 million 90.91 -$6.18 million N/A N/A Coupa Software $389.72 million 50.98 -$90.83 million ($0.67) -410.87

Agora has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupa Software.

Profitability

This table compares Agora and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agora 0.61% 0.28% 0.17% Coupa Software -29.17% -12.12% -2.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Agora and Coupa Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agora 0 1 4 0 2.80 Coupa Software 1 8 12 1 2.59

Agora currently has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.14%. Coupa Software has a consensus target price of $317.08, suggesting a potential upside of 15.19%. Given Agora’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Agora is more favorable than Coupa Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of Agora shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Coupa Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agora beats Coupa Software on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agora

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company offers its solutions in the areas of social, education, entertainment, gaming, enterprise, financial Services, healthcare, and Internet of Things, as well as provides customer support services. Agora, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management. Its customers include businesses in various industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology. The company markets its platform primarily through a direct sales force. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

