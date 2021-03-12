Cowen Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $57.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.65.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 over the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

