Cowen Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has $65.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $63.00.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.77.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 67,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,558. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,968.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,914 shares of company stock worth $22,334,983. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.