Cowen Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $80.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,048. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,168.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,484 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $54,854,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

