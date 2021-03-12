CRA International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CRA International in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

CRAI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. CRA International has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $545.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

