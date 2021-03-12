CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised CRA International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ CRAI traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,273. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CRA International has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $72.38. The company has a market capitalization of $542.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

