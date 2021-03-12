Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €81.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.91 ($92.84).

HFG opened at €61.10 ($71.88) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. HelloFresh has a one year low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a one year high of €77.90 ($91.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.18.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

