Credit Suisse Group Boosts American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $10.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.38.

NYSE:AXL traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 36,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

