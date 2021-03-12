Credit Suisse Group Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $126.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.81.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680,805. The company has a market cap of $214.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.22. Chevron has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 725,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after buying an additional 490,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

