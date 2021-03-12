Credit Suisse Group Boosts Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target to $18.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Veoneer from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of Veoneer stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,549. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.66. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,083,000 after buying an additional 95,274 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,744,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

