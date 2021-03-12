Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) to “Outperform”

Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of WNARF opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. Western Areas has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.43.

About Western Areas

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

