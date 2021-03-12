Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,883 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980,279 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 647,469 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,164,000 after acquiring an additional 388,581 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,222 shares of company stock worth $28,071,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $127.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.