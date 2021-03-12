Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,761 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 2,978.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

