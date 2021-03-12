Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 121 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $186.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.