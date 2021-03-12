Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 18.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Prologis by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

NYSE:PLD opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average of $101.08. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

