Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $442,000 Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABEV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Ambev by 59.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 106,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 39,882 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ambev by 107.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 530,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 274,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,620,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 802,864 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 419,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

