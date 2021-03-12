Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $344.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

