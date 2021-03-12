Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,758 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,528 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

SMFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE SMFG opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

