Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,923,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 839,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 817,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 757,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

