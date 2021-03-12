Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 679,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

