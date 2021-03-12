Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

