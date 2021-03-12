CRH’s (CRH) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.03.

NYSE CRH opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. CRH has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of CRH by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 411,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CRH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CRH by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

