Critical Analysis: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) versus Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

14.6% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 13.98% 12.41% 6.49% Monolithic Power Systems 19.78% 17.95% 14.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Daqo New Energy and Monolithic Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 10 0 3.00

Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus price target of $57.60, indicating a potential downside of 26.51%. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus price target of $370.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Daqo New Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Monolithic Power Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $349.99 million 15.56 $29.52 million $0.40 195.95 Monolithic Power Systems $627.92 million 23.50 $108.84 million $2.53 127.83

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Daqo New Energy. Monolithic Power Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Daqo New Energy on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.