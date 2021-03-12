Critical Survey: Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) vs. EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Integrated Ventures and EZCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A EZCORP 0 0 2 0 3.00

EZCORP has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given EZCORP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Volatility and Risk

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EZCORP has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and EZCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -307.24% N/A -234.92% EZCORP -8.32% 3.32% 1.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of EZCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of EZCORP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integrated Ventures and EZCORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $450,000.00 226.04 -$1.08 million N/A N/A EZCORP $822.81 million 0.36 -$68.46 million $0.59 8.95

Integrated Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EZCORP.

Summary

EZCORP beats Integrated Ventures on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. It also provides payday and installment loan products through its financial services stores. In addition, the company offers Lana, a web-based engagement platform to manage pawn loans. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned and operated 505 pawn stores in the United States; 368 pawn stores in Mexico; and 132 pawn stores in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Peru. EZCORP, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

