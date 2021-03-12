CrowdWiz (WIZ) Trading Up 52.5% Over Last Week

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $9,026.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.10 or 0.00400397 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,027,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,994,838 tokens. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

