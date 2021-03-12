Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Raised by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 1.2% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $118,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 97.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 35.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 20.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.56. 11,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.79. The company has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,600 shares of company stock worth $1,063,860 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

