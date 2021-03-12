Crust (CRU) Price Up 93.8% This Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, Crust has traded 93.8% higher against the dollar. Crust has a market cap of $59.43 million and $10.15 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $36.59 or 0.00065024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001177 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork.

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

