Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Up 10.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares were up 10.5% on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $75.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cryoport traded as high as $54.83 and last traded at $53.58. Approximately 664,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 755,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $127,575,000 after buying an additional 116,433 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,021,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,396,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 690,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

