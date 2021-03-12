Cryptobuyer (XPT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Million

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $468.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00049045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.44 or 0.00648757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00064785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00025837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00036319 BTC.

Cryptobuyer is a coin. It was first traded on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

