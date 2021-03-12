CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the February 11th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:CSPI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,772. CSP has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 million, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.92.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, Director C Shelton James sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $52,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 36,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $369,892.80. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

