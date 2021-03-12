Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $2.77 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,007 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.00. The company had a trading volume of 106,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,938. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.45. The company has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.