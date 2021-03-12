Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $22.51 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 2.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $22,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 45.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

Shares of CP stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $375.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,436. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $355.44 and its 200 day moving average is $331.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

