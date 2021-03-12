Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 1,602 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $387.21. 51,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.18. The company has a market cap of $384.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $387.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.27.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

