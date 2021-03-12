Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%.

NASDAQ:CPIX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,795. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.