Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $266.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $273.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.24.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

