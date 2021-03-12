Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Lowered to $238.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMI. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.24.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.44. 15,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,256. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $274.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after buying an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $775,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

