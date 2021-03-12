CUTcoin Hits Market Cap of $20.70 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $20.70 million and approximately $1,266.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 135,364,391 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,364,391 tokens. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

