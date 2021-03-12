Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,315. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $562.85 million, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.60. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. Equities analysts expect that Cutera will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 363,994 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,253,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 25.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 103,108 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 69,025 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

