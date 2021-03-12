CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $144.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benefiting from rising demand for cyber security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies remain a key growth driver. Moreover, strong presence across verticals such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities, are safeguarding CyberArk from negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Nonetheless, the mix toward software-as-a-service and subscription-based solutions is negatively impacting top-line results. Although the business model would help it generate stable revenues and expand margins in the long run, the company’s revenues and earnings are likely to remain under pressure until the transition completes. Moreover, increased sales & marketing expenses are likely to dampen its margins.”

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.49. 2,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2,118.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after acquiring an additional 802,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $54,980,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth $16,035,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after buying an additional 141,171 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

