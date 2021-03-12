CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $5.18 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 177.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.